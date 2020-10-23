Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) Assam reported four COVID-19 deaths on Friday, following which the toll reached 900, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state also reported 427 new cases, taking the toll to 2,03,709, he said.

Two of the deaths were reported from Sonitpur and one each from Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon, the minister said.

The current death rate in the state is 0.44 per cent.

The state recording the lowest new cases in more than four months can be attributed mainly to a lower number of tests conducted during the day, according to officials. During the day, 17,496 samples were tested for COVID- 19, while usually an average of around 34,000 tests are done daily.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 44,90,288 and the number of tests conducted per million is 1,30,429.

Of the 427 positive cases, the Kamrup Metropolitan district alone reported 224 cases.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha has tested COVID-positive and admitted to the Assam Medical College Hospital, an official source said.

Meanwhile, 2,184 recovered patients were discharged during the day from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres.

The recovery rate has further increased to 88.28 per cent with 1,79,843 patients discharged so far.

There are 22,963 active cases in the state at present, Sarma said.

