Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,87,449 on Saturday as 499 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 5,627, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 113, followed by Golaghat at 38, Jorhat at 36, and Nalbari at 32.

Three COVID-19 fatalities each were reported from Golaghat and Kamrup Metropolitan, two from Udalguri, and one from Sivasagar.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to other causes, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,74,280 patients have recovered from the infection, including 739 on Friday.

Assam currently has 6,185 active cases.

The death rate stands at 0.96 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.76 per cent, it said.

As many as 2,13,83,090 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 75,004 on Friday.

So far, 1,67,34,136 people have been inoculated in the state. Of them, 29,73,727 have received both doses.

