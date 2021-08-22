Guwahati, Aug 21 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,84,098 on Saturday as 640 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 5,566, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said.

Also Read | Take Your Social Media to 6-7 Figures per Year With Alan Beck.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 126, followed by Golaghat at 50, Barpeta at 39 and Dibrugarh at 35.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Trader Donates Gold Paduka, Glass at Krishna Temple 'Sanwaliyaji'.

Four fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Nalbari district and two from Barpeta.

One person each succumbed to the infection in Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup (Rural), Lakhimpur, Sivsagar and West Karbi Anglong districts.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to other causes, the bulletin stated.

A total of 5,70,308 patients have recovered from the infection, including 658 on Saturday.

Assam currently has 6,877 active cases.

The death rate stands at 0.94 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.64 per cent, the bulletin said.

As many as 2,09,11,495 samples have been tested in the state, including 82,729 on Saturday.

So far, 1,55,19,185 people have been inoculated in the state. Of them, 27,28,666 have received both the doses, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)