Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) Assam maintained its declining trend in COVID-19 infection on Friday reporting 739 positive cases which is 280 less than that of the previous day, according to a bulletin of the National Health Mission.

The number of deaths due to the disease too dropped to 15 from the previous day's 19 taking the toll in the state to 6,533.

The caseload in Assam is now 7,20,678, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases on Friday was 11,942 as against the previous day's 13,786. The positivity rate dipped to 2.67 per cent compared to 3.04 per cent on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested during the day too was less - 27,729 as against 33,425 tested on Thursday, it said.

The total number of samples tested so far in the state is 2,79,79,716.

The bulletin said so far 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

The death rate in the state on Friday is 0.91 per cent. Kamrup Metro and Jorhat reported three deaths each, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur two each and Charaideo, Nalbari and Tinsukia one death each, the bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 165 new positive cases followed by 59 in Jorhat, 54 in Lakhimpur and 53 in Golaghat, among others during the day.

The number of recovered patients discharged from hospitals today was 2,568, higher than 2,392 on Thursday, with the total discharged patients increasing to 7,00,856 at a recovery rate of 97.25 per cent in the state, it said.

The number of persons vaccinated during the day was 1,01,822, lower than the previous day's 1,11,614 with the total increasing to 4,17,23,406 including 2,32,13,465 the first dose, 1,83,26,177 the second dose and 1,83,764 were administered the precautionary dose.

The daily vaccination figure includes 37,893 children between 15 years and 18 years receiving the first dose and 4,043 precautionary doses to vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers along with the elderly people, the bulletin added.

