Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) Assam reported five fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, while 570 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,89,426, the National Health Mission said.

With the death of persons in Kamrup Metro and one each in Jorhat, Nagaon, and Tinsukia, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,660.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's death audit board has not included them in the death toll caused by the virus, as they had other ailments too.

The current death rate is 0.96 per cent, it said.

Out of the new cases, the highest 131 patients were detected from Kamrup Metro, followed by 37 each in Jorhat and Golaghat, and 30 in Sivasagar.

At present, Assam has 5,554 active cases, while a total of 2,16,74,871 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

With the detection of 570 coronavirus patients against the testing of 88,519 tests on Tuesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.64 per cent for the day.

Meanwhile, 624 patients recuperated from the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 5,76,865. The current recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 97.87 per cent.

The state has inoculated over 1.75 crore people to date, of whom 31,25,844 have received both doses, it said.

