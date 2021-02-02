Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 death toll went up to 1,083 as one more person succumbed to the disease on Monday, while 13 new infections pushed the total number of positive cases to 2,17,154, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The NHM also said that as many as 39,724 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

It said that 70 patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,248. Assam currently has a total of 476 active cases.

The total death toll stands at 1,083 and the overall positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent against the testing of 64,82,747 samples till date.

The NHM also said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

