Nuremberg [Germany], February 11 (ANI): India has been designated as the Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026, the world's leading trade fair for organic products, scheduled to be held from February 10 to 13, 2026, at Nuremberg, Germany.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is organising India's participation at BIOFACH 2026 with a prominent and high-impact presence.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India's participation will highlight the country's rich agricultural heritage and its strength as a major global supplier of organic products.

BIOFACH Germany is the world's largest and most influential exhibition dedicated exclusively to organic food and agriculture. APEDA has been participating in BIOFACH for more than a decade and has consistently maintained a strong presence at the event.

India's participation at BIOFACH 2026 marks a significant scale-up compared to previous editions, reflecting the expanding footprint of Indian organic exports, increased global demand for organic products, and growing participation from exporters, associations, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

After a span of 14 years, India's organic farming sector is set to take centre stage once again at BIOFACH 2026.

The India Country Pavilion, set up by APEDA, will span an area of 1,074 square metres and will feature 67 co-exhibitors, including exporters of organic products, Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, organic laboratories, state government organisations, and commodity boards. The pavilion will showcase a wide range of organic products such as rice, oilseeds, herbs, spices, pulses, cashew, ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, cinnamon, mango puree, and essential oils, among others.

Exhibitors from more than 20 States and Union Territories are participating in the India Pavilion, reflecting the country's vast agricultural and regional diversity. These include Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

The participation highlights region-specific organic produce and value-added food products, demonstrating India's year-on-year expansion in international organic trade engagement.

In addition to product displays, visitors to the India Pavilion will be offered curated food tastings showcasing the flavours and aromas of Indian organic products. Live sampling of aromatic biryani prepared using premium organic basmati rice and spices will be organised. Further, five GI-tagged rice varieties, namely Indrayani rice, Navara rice, Gobindbhog rice, Red rice, and Chak Hao (Black rice), will be served to visitors to highlight India's heritage rice varieties, the Ministry stated.

APEDA has also undertaken extensive branding and high-impact promotional activities at prominent locations across the Nuremberg Messe Exhibition Centre, as part of India's designation as Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026.

As global attention increasingly shifts towards sustainability and environmentally responsible lifestyles, India's participation as Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026 reinforces its position as a global leader in organic agriculture. India remains committed to supplying high-quality, sustainably produced organic products that meet international standards. (ANI)

