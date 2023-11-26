Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Assam Rifles organised the third edition of the Half Marathon on Sunday at the Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong, to promote the 'Fit India Movement'.

The run was open to all adults, both men and women, over 18 years old. The event demonstrated the spirit of unity in diversity while also promoting national unity.

Conducted against the backdrop of the scenic and majestic hills of East Khasi District at Laitkor, the event was a major success, as it drew massive and enthusiastic participation of serving personnel and families of Assam Rifles, 101 Area, Eastern Air Command, CRPF, CISF, SSB and Meghalaya Police.

Adding to the event's success, seasoned cross-country runners from all over the country took part in the physical and virtual modes of the mega event and presented a challenge to the runners of the Armed Forces and CAPFs.

The run was divided into two categories of 21 km and 10 km, each having its own age group. A total of 747 people participated in the 21 km half marathon and 694 in the 10 km run, in both physical and virtual modes.

The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauchan, graced the occasion as the chief guest and appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit of the participants and the spectators.

The governor handed over the prizes to the winners in the 21 km category. The runners of 21 Km category in the various age groups included 290 in 18 to 30, 199 in 30 to 40, 123 in 40 to 50 and 135 in the over 50-years category. (ANI)

