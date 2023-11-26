Mirzapur, November 26: Four persons, including a child, died and while three others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a trailer truck here, police said on Sunday. Around 1 am on Saturday night, a car driving in the wrong direction and a trailer truck collided with each other in front of Ankit Hospital in Narayanpur town under Adalhat police station area, killing four people -- three of them women, Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh told PTI. Three other people were injured and have been admitted to hospital, the ASP said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Pregnant Woman, Two-Year-Old Son Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Bike in Bhadohi

Police has taken possession of the trailer truck that was involved in the accident. The driver of the trailer truck has been arrested on the basis of the car driver's complaint. According to police, seven persons, including the driver, were on their way back from Varanasi to Sonbhadra in the car.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and sent all the injured to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Varanasi in an ambulance, where the doctors referred all the injured to Trauma Center, Varanasi for treatment. Singh said that during treatment, Shakeela Bano (56), Husn Ara (40), Samita Parveen (35) and Dilshan Bakhtiar (12) died.