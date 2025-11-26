Assam [India], November 26 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), successfully executed two significant operations against trans-border smuggling this week, recovering large quantities of foreign-origin cigarettes with an estimated market value exceeding Rs. 7 crore.

There were back-to-back operations in Assam and Mizoram on November 21 and 23 to curb illegal activities in the North East region.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 26: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Power, and Reliance Industries Limited Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

The first action took place on November 21 in Karmiganj, Assam. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team intercepted a Bolero pickup vehicle.

A detailed search of the vehicle revealed 165 cartons of foreign-origin cigarettes from various brands, valued at approximately Rs. 3.5 crore. Two individuals involved in transporting the contraband were apprehended at the scene. One was identified to be Lalrinsanga, 35, a resident of Mamit, Mizoram. The other was determined to be Lallungawia, 29, a resident of Rengdil, Mamit, Mizoram.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu To Release Statute in 9 Languages on Samvidhan Divas Today.

In a separate operation later on November 23, the joint forces operated in the general area of Kanhnum, Mamit District, Mizoram. This operation resulted in the recovery of 197 cartons of unclaimed foreign-origin cigarettes.

The seized consignment from the Mizoram operation is assessed to be worth approximately Rs 4 crore. All recovered items from both operations, along with the apprehended individuals from the Karmiganj incident, have been handed over to the Customs department for further investigation and legal action.

Authorities said that "these successful operations underscored the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles and partner agencies in combating smuggling activities and safeguarding national interests across the North East." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)