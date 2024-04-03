Siaha (Mizoram) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Wednesday saved the Lungpuk Refugee Camp in Siaha District from a fire incident and subsequently extinguished the fire without causing any harm to anyone.

On April 3, 2024, at around 1000h, the troops of Assam Rifles in Lungpuk noticed thick smoke and flames rising from one of the huts in Lungpuk Refugee Camp. Assam Rifles immediately sprang into action and rushed towards the location with fire extinguishers and fire buckets, said an official statement.

Three huts of the camp had been already engulfed in flames. However, Assam Rifles immediately evacuated all the people in the vicinity of the fire and started extinguishing the fire with fire extinguishers and water.

The troops and the refugees jointly controlled the fire and stopped it from spreading to any other house and the fire was subsequently extinguished without causing any harm to anyone, further added the official release.

The residents of the refugee camp showed a great amount of gratitude and thanked Assam Rifles for providing immediate assistance and upholding the motto of 'Sentinels of North East'. (ANI)

