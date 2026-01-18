New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, arrived at Changi Naval Base, Singapore on January 15. The squadron is on a training deployment to the South East Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The deployment gains added significance as the year 2026 is being celebrated as the 'Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) - India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026', according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, personnel from the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) will engage in several harbour activities and professional interactions aimed at capability enhancement and augmenting maritime cooperation. A series of structured training exchanges, joint yoga sessions, and sports fixtures between trainees of both the Navies are also planned.

Cultural interactions will feature performances by the Indian Naval Band at prominent public locations in Singapore. The ships will be open for visits by school children during their stay, the release stated.

On arrival, Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, interacted with the trainees of 1TS. Senior Officer 1TS and Commanding Officers also called on the Commander of the Maritime Training and Doctrine Command (MTDC). Professional experiences were shared during a visit by a team of International Liaison Officers from the Information Fusion Centre.

Day 2 of the visit saw community engagements and interactions with the Republic of Singapore Navy. Visits to the Information Fusion Centre and RSN Museum, friendly sports fixtures, and an outreach activity at Sree Narayana Old Age and Nursing Home were some of the highlights, the release added.

The visit reinforces strong maritime partnerships and sustained engagement with Southeast Asian nations in furtherance of India's Act East Policy. It also enhances maritime security cooperation between the two Navies, underscoring India's leadership and commitment to the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), while signifying a vital step in strengthening maritime cooperative engagement in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). (ANI)

