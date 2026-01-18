Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): After the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) recorded an impressive performance in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan said that this was the "result of collective teamwork".

Pathan told ANI, "We won at 33 places in Aurangabad, while last time, we only won at 25 spots... This is the result of the collective teamwork. I thank the people..."

On the statement of former mayor Kishori Pednekar, he said, "The public's mandate is a befitting answer to them. They should look within themselves for why they are losing. They were in power for 30 years, consumed public money, what did they do for the public of Mumbai?... The public will now be with the one who works for their development..."

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has recorded its most impressive performance yet in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections, winning 125 corporator seats and significantly expanding its presence across the state's urban centres. Party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi described the results as a clear expression of public confidence in AIMIM's politics and governance-oriented approach.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi thanked voters and party workers for their support. "I sincerely thank the people of Maharashtra for coming out to vote and for blessing our candidates with their trust. This mandate belongs to the people who believed in us and to our workers who worked tirelessly on the ground," he said.

The municipal polls held on January 15 have altered Maharashtra's local political landscape, positioning AIMIM as an emerging urban force. With an expanded cadre of corporators and heightened expectations, the party now faces the challenge of converting electoral success into tangible civic development, a responsibility Owaisi says his party is ready to shoulder. (ANI)

