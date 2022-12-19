Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], December 19 (ANI): As part of reach out a programme to the general population and assisting them in humanitarian aid, Assam Rifles conducted a medical camp at the far-flung Abin village in Tamenglong District in Manipur on Monday.

The camp was organised by Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) conducted a medical camp.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Books Maid Service on 'Book My Bai' App, Rapes and Locks Her Up in His House; Arrested.

The medical camp was aimed to generate awareness on personal hygiene and sanitation and assist the locals who have no access to basic healthcare services or knowledge about diseases they are suffering from.

A specially constituted medical team comprising a gynaecologist, a paediatrician from Silchar Medical College and a Regimental Medical Officer of Srikona Battalion carried out the health checkup of the local populace and distributed medicines. The camp culminated with the distribution of medicines and essential commodities to the villagers.

Also Read | Mumbai: Constable of Mahim Police Gets Injured After Firecracker Explodes in His Hands While Trying To Extinguish.

Assam Rifles said the local populace of Abin voluntarily participated in the event and applauded the efforts of Assam Rifles for helping and caring initiative towards the locals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)