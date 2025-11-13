Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], November 13 (ANI) In a major anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with CRPF and Manipur Police, successfully destroyed a large-scale illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district, Manipur.

The operation targeted illegal poppy fields that were reportedly being used to fund insurgent and anti-national activities in the region.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding extensive illicit poppy cultivation, the joint team launched a search and eradication operation in the Awlmun area in the early hours of November 12, 2025. During the operation, approximately 25 acres of poppy fields were discovered and destroyed. Additionally, the team demolished eight makeshift huts that were being used for processing and storage of the narcotic substance.

Officials stated that the destroyed poppy fields had the potential to yield around 190 kilograms of opium, with an estimated market value running into several crores of rupees. The seizure is expected to significantly disrupt the financial networks supporting illegal activities in the state.

The operation was conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, highlighting the determination and operational capability of Assam Rifles in curbing narcotics trafficking. Officials emphasised that such operations are part of a broader strategy to dismantle drug networks that fund insurgency and other anti-national activities.

A senior officer of Assam Rifles said, "This joint operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the region from narcotics-related crimes. The elimination of these poppy fields will severely impact the illegal trade that sustains anti-national elements in Manipur and neighbouring areas."

Local authorities and security forces have been urged to maintain vigilance and continue intelligence-driven operations to prevent the resurgence of such illegal cultivation in the district. The successful operation also underscores the importance of cooperation between central and state law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and enhancing regional security.

The joint forces have confirmed that follow-up operations are planned to ensure that no traces of illicit cultivation remain and that the perpetrators involved are identified and brought to justice. (ANI)

