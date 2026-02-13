Players of New Keithelmanbi and Haibung FC during the Assam Rifles Foothills Football Tournament final at Keithelmanbi in Manipur (Photo/ANI)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 13 (ANI): In a significant gesture of unity amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, the Assam Rifles Foothills Football Tournament 2026 concluded with a historic final between teams representing the Kuki and Meitei communities at the Keithelmanbi Assam Rifles Football Ground in Imphal.

Organised by the 33rd Battalion under the 9 Sector of the Assam Rifles, the tournament was held under the theme "Harmony Through Football." Thirteen teams from different parts of the state participated, with the larger aim of promoting peace, rebuilding trust and encouraging dialogue through sports.

The final saw New Keithelmanbi take on Haibung FC, widely regarded as more than just a football match. It marked one of the rare competitive sporting engagements between members of the Kuki and Meitei communities since violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023, severely impacting inter-community movement and interaction.

In a high-energy contest, New Keithelmanbi secured a convincing 5-2 victory over Haibung FC. The match was played in a spirited and competitive manner, with both sides earning applause from spectators who had gathered in large numbers at the garrison ground.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Captain of Haibung FC, Ginminlen Haokip, acknowledged the strength of the opposition while reflecting on his team's performance.

"Our opponents were very good. Today we were lacking a defensive line, but next time we will play better. We don't think about anything about the tension going on in Manipur. We played the game very well. We were supporting each other," Haokip said.

Captain of New Keithelmanbi, Jack Ningthoujam, expressed pride in his team's achievement.

"Our team has played really well. With a lot of hard work, we have become champions. We have also played with the Kuki community, and it feels very good; they have also played well," he said.

Zonal President of the Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA), Deepika, who attended the final, underlined the broader objective behind the initiative.

"I came to see the final match organised by the Assam Rifles between two teams. Assam Rifles always supports sports in Manipur. We are trying to show that sports can unite, and everyone wants to live in peace and harmony. That is our message to everyone through this tournament," Deepika told ANI.

Players from both teams expressed happiness at participating in the tournament, stating that sports can serve as a powerful medium to bridge divides. "Through sports, we are united. We are happy to play with each other," players from both communities said, underlining the larger message of the event.

The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by members of the Meitei and Kuki communities. Traditional dances, colourful attire, and rhythmic beats added to the celebratory spirit, symbolising shared heritage and mutual respect.

Keithelmanbi, located along the border of Kangpokpi district and Imphal West, is home to diverse communities including Meiteis, Kukis, Rongmei Nagas and Nepalis. In a state grappling with prolonged unrest, the tournament was seen as a constructive step towards reconciliation and restoring normalcy.

For Manipur, the final at Keithelmanbi may well be remembered not just as a football match, but as a symbol of ongoing healing. (ANI)

