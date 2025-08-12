Champhai (Mizoram) [India], August 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized 466 bags of areca nuts, weighing 35,560 kg and valued at approximately Rs 2.48 crores at Champhai in Mizoram. The contraband has been handed over to Customs, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Acting on specific and credible intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a well-coordinated operation in the general area Ruantlang, Champhai in Mizoram on August 11, 2025. The operation involved surveillance and area domination patrols to seize a suspected consignment of illegal Areca nuts. During the operation, the team recovered 466 bags of Areca Nuts, weighing 35,560 kg and valued at approximately Rs 2.48 crores," the Assam Rifles said.

The successful operation once again highlights Assam Rifles' vigilance, swift action, and seamless coordination with intelligence agencies to curb the trafficking of contrabands in the region.

The seized items have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier, the Indian Army's Spear Corps, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police carried out coordinated operations across several districts in Manipur from August 2 to 10.

These intelligence-led raids resulted in the arrest of 22 insurgents and the recovery of multiple weapons, strengthening security and peace efforts in the region.

In a post on X, Spearcorps wrote, "In a series of intelligence-based joint operations launched between 02 Aug 25 -10 Aug 25 by Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps in coordination with Manipur Police and other agencies in the hill and valley districts of Manipur, namely Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Chandel, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East have resulted in apprehension of 22 cadres and 06 weapons comprising mainly of pistols, rifles, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war like stores." (ANI)

