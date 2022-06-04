Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI) A special court in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh has sentenced an Assam Rifles jawan to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for criminal trespassing, kidnapping and attempting to rape a girl eight years ago.

Besides the convict, Barun Singh, one more jawan of the force was involved in the crime but the victim could not identify him.

“The duty of the convict is to provide safety and security to civilians and such heinous offence from a person employed in the paramilitary force was not expected,” Special Judge (POCSO) H Kashyap said in the judgment.

The incident took place in Changlang on January 22, 2014, when Singh with the help of another jawan trespassed into the residence of a neighbour, forcefully kidnapped the girl, took her to the Assam Rifles campus and tried to rape her.

Singh who was then posted at Changlang was later arrested by the police.

In the order passed on Friday, the court referred the matter to the Changlang district legal services authority for providing adequate compensation to the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

