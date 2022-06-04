New Delhi, June 4: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday approved to immediately relieve Shankar Choudhary from his duty as Deputy Commissioner of Police for Dwarka district of the national capital, hours after the latter's name surfaced in a late night party ruckus where a woman was injured.

"Sh Shankar Choudhary IPS 2011 is hereby relieved from his duty as DCP/Dwarka, Delhi with immediate effect and directed to report to police headquarters for further orders. This issues with the approval of Commissioner of Police, Delhi," an official order read.

The incident took place in the wee hours and the injured woman was taken to Max Hospital after which her husband made a PCR call alleging that an officer of Delhi Police of the rank of DCP had assaulted his wife at a birthday party in a private club. However, later the complainant took back the complaint owing to a 'miscommunication' between them.

According to the complainant, she along with her husband went to a family party at a private club named 'Uncultured Club' in south Delhi where DCP Shankar Choudhary also came along with his family. 'Promoting Gang-Rape Culture': Delhi Commission For Women Writes to I&B Minister to Ban 'Misogynistic' Advertisement.

"After 1-2 hours, the DCP and his wife left the party and around 12.30-1.00 a.m. two boys were passing a glass by throwing it in the air. It is at this time the glass hit me on my forehead," the complainant wrote before she cancelled her complaint.

She said that those two unknown boys claimed that they are DCP Dwarka's friends which infuriated her husband and he made a PCR call. Meanwhile, Delhi Police PRO and Spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that due to a miscommunication the name of the DCP cropped up in the ensuing commotion.

"The matter has been resolved as it was a family issue," she added. However, hours after the statement from Delhi Police PRO, DCP Choudhary was relieved from his duty.

