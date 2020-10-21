Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) An Assam Rifles jawan was killed after a patrolling party was ambushed by NSCN (IM) militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Wednesday, Army sources said.

The personnel of the 6th Assam Rifles were conducting routine patrolling when the insurgents opened fire on them near Sanliam village in Lazu circle in the morning, they said.

Also Read | Bimal Gurung Resurfaces in Kolkata After Missing for 3 Years, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Exits NDA to Form Alliance With TMC For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The security personnel retaliated and the jawan was killed in the ensuing gun-battle, the sources said, adding further details are awaited.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants who escaped into the dense forest, they added.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: ‘Don’t Vote For Us If You Don’t Want to, But Don’t Create Nuisance’, Nitish Kumar Tells People Raising Slogans at His Rally; Watch Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)