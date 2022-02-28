Aizawl, Feb 28 (PTI) In a joint operation Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized a huge cache explosives and apprehended two persons in Siaha district on the Indo-Myanmar border, a statement by the paramilitary force said on Monday.

The operation was carried out at Ainak village based on specific information, it said.

The joint operation team intercepted two vehicles on Sunday and seized a huge stash of war-like stores and explosives, the statement said.

Two persons, who transported the war-like stores have been apprehended, it said.

The seized items included Belox-10 explosives (124.2 kg), granular explosives (121.5 kg), gun powder explosives (49.9 kg), 3,950 detonators, 120 Lellier & Belliot 30-06 bullets, 100 Lellier & Belliot .22 Hornet bullets, 12,000 meters of codex, and 106 tac shotgun ammunition belts, it said.

The two vehicles used for transporting the explosives and war-like stores have been seized and the two accused were handed over to the state police, it said.

On preliminary enquiry, it was found that the vehicles were hired by a Myanmar national for medical evacuation of Chin National Army (CNA) cadres to Aizawl, the Assam Rifles statement also said.

It further said that consignments were heading to Myanmar to support the action of Chinland Defense Force (CDF), which is fighting against the military regime.

