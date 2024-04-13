The team of Assam Rifles with the bags of areca nuts (Photo/ANI)

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 13 (ANI): In another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 100 bags (80 kg each) of areca nuts worth Rs 56 lakh and weighing 8000 kilogrammes in Ruantlang, Champhai district, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official release, based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai with the Customs Preventive Force on Friday. The entire consignment of areca nuts was handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: Suspects Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb Sent to 10-day NIA Custody.

Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', has continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

A day before, Assam Rifles had also conducted two separate operations in Mizoram's Aizawl and Hnahlan and recovered heroin worth Rs 11 crore. The team also apprehended two Myanmar nationals, aged 50 and 53. (ANI)

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Progressive Growth in Vote Share Across Bengal a Concern for Ruling TMC Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)