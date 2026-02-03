New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, has issued a statement congratulating the Government of India on the finalisation of the India-US trade deal, calling it a "watershed moment" for the nation and a major boost for the "Made in India" brand. In his statement, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "inspiring and decisive leadership" for navigating global challenges and securing the landmark agreement.

"The finalisation of the India-US trade deal is a watershed moment for our nation and a major boost for the 'Made in India' brand. I congratulate the Government of India on this historic achievement. This landmark agreement is a testament to the inspiring and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has navigated complex global challenges with confidence and determination while keeping the interests of India's 1.4 billion citizens firmly at the forefront. Coming on the back of recent trade agreements with the EU and the UK, this deal reinforces India's growing confidence and credibility on the global stage and lays the foundation for sustained growth and stronger international partnerships," said Ajay Singh.

On Tuesday, the US- India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) welcomed the announcement of an India-US trade deal, stating that the agreement between the two nations would deliver meaningful benefits for businesses, workers, and consumers in both countries.

In an official statement released, the USISPF said it enthusiastically welcomed President Donald J. Trump's announcement following his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen the US-India economic partnership and advance a bilateral trade agreement.

The forum noted that such an agreement would help strengthen supply chains and enhance economic resilience in both nations. The USISPF further stated that both governments have made it clear that this announcement is only the beginning, with additional phases and negotiations anticipated in the months ahead. (ANI)

