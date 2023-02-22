Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], February 22 (ANI): Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles has recovered 51.550 gm of Heroin worth over Rs 25 lakh in the general area of Kulikawn, Aizwal, Mizoram on 20 February and apprehended two individuals, one of whom is a Myanmar national.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police CID (SB), Aizawl.

Also Read | UP IAS Officer Transfer News Update: Over 20 IAS Officers in Uttar Pradesh Transferred by Yogi Adityanath Government.

"On 20 Feb 2023 at about 04.00 pm, during the course of search of vehicle fourb soap case (51.550 gm) of suspected Heroin No. 4 with approx cost of Rs 25,77,500 was recovered by the joint team. The joint team apprehended two individuals and seized the consignment which was taken into custody for further legal proceedings," an official statement said.

The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl on February 20 for further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Saraswati Enclave; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility.

Earlier on February 16, the Mizoram Police said that they have recovered arms and ammunition from the Zawngling area of the state's Saiha district in a joint operation with Assam Rifles.

In an Official statement from the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) [HQ IGAR], the police said that the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered war-like stores, Country-made Weapons in the General area Zawngling, Saiha district on Tuesday (February 14).

The officials said that the forces have recovered two bore guns, one Chinese Pistol, and one .22 rifle from an uninhabited small temporary hut in Zawngling.

These weapons were later handed over to the Tuipang Police Station on Wednesday for legal proceedings.

"Ongoing smuggling of the war-like store is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles, rightly Christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)