Gurugram, February 22: A 35-year-old man was gunned down in Gurugram's Saraswati Enclave by three masked miscreants on Tuesday. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives have claimed responsibility for the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Solanki who hails from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a taxi driver. Meanwhile, Rahul's sister alleged that her husband killed her brother. Uttar Pradesh: Former Village Head Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Ballia, Case Registered.

According to Rahul's sister, "The incident took place on Tuesday around 10.15 pm in Saraswati Enclave of Sector 10 area. Rahul who used to work as a taxi driver came to his house at around 10 pm and as soon as he parked his taxi and started going towards the house, three masked riders came and fired bullets at Rahul in the street. He has been shot about 13 times. On the other hand, the sister of the deceased has accused her husband of killing her brother."

On the basis of family members' allegations considering the brother-in-law of the deceased as the accused, the police started the investigation but on Wednesday night, henchman of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang Boxer Hrithik took responsibility for the murder. Delhi Shocker: Woman Shot Dead on Road in Paschim Vihar While Returning Home.

The henchman of Bishnoi's gang Hrithik in the Facebook post also claimed that gangster Kaushal, gangster Bawana and gangster Bambiha's associates would be killed similarly, police said. After this Facebook post came to the fore, the Gurugram police are also probing the matter from the gang war angle.

Earlier in 2012, the deceased Rahul had killed an ambulance owner inside

Gurugram. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and was on bail.

All the accused are absconding and the police have registered a case of murder against all absconding accused. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Kailash Manju in Jodhpur and Kulwinder in Gandhidham.

According to sources, Kailash and Kulwinder have been long-time associates of Bishnoi. On the basis of call records, the NIA teams conducted searches in rural and urban areas of Jodhpur as Bishnoi's network has been active in these areas, sources said.

The role of Bishnoi's henchmen has come to the fore in several cases of extortion, firing and murder, they said. Meanwhile, NIA sources revealed Kulwinder is also connected to international drug syndicates.

In a major crackdown against gangster syndicates, the NIA launched searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday. The searches were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicates.

This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network. The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab. In Haryana, NIA carried out raids in Yamuna Nagar's Munda Majra area. In Azad Nagar, the local police force was also present with the NIA team.

