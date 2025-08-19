Zokhawthar (Mizoram) [India], August 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized 6.86 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued approximately at Rs 21 crores from the general area Crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram on Monday night, a press release said.

Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on August 18 in General area Crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram. During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 6.86 Kg (70,700 Tablets) of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 21 Crores.

The recovered narcotics have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Aizawl.

Earlier, Assam Rifles seized 466 bags of areca nuts, weighing 35,560 kg and valued at approximately Rs 2.48 crores at Champhai in Mizoram. The contraband has been handed over to Customs, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Acting on specific and credible intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a well-coordinated operation in the general area Ruantlang, Champhai in Mizoram on August 11, 2025. The operation involved surveillance and area domination patrols to seize a suspected consignment of illegal Areca nuts. During the operation, the team recovered 466 bags of Areca Nuts, weighing 35,560 kg and valued at approximately Rs 2.48 crores," the Assam Rifles said.

The successful operation once again highlights Assam Rifles' vigilance, swift action, and seamless coordination with intelligence agencies to curb the trafficking of contrabands in the region.

The seized items were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further investigation and legal action. (ANI)

