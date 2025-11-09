Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 9 (ANI): Assam Rifles successfully intercepted a large consignment of contraband cigarettes from Tlangsam, Champhai, Mizoram, an official statement said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs about the movement of illicit goods in the Indo-Myanmar border region, Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation and intercepted a Bolero camper vehicle driven by Lalhmingmawia Ralte, said Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

During the search, the party recovered 38 cases of ESSE Light Cigarettes and 2 cases of International Master Piece Cigarettes, collectively valued at approximately Rs 52 lakhs in the open market.

All seized items, along with the apprehended individual and vehicle, were handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai.

Further investigation is underway.

In October, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police and Excise Department, seized a considerable quantity of indian made liquor valued at approximately Rs 1.12 crores in Kaimai, Tamenglong District.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation carried out on Tuesday also resulted in the apprehension of three individuals involved in illicit trade.

"The joint operation leading to the successful seizure of the indian made beer underscores the commitment of the Assam Rifles in curbing illegal activities and enforcing law and order in the region. By targeting illicit liquor networks, Assam Rifles aims to protect public health and safety while also supporting local authorities in maintaining peace and security," the Assam Rifles said in a release. (ANI)

