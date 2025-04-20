Zokhawthar (Mizoram) [India], April 20 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, seized a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes dumped near the general area PVCP, Melbuk, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, on Saturday, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Acting on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched from Zokhawthar, resulting in the recovery of 46 cases of assorted foreign-origin cigarettes, including Red and Blue, Gold Land, Karaweik, Premium Gold, and V Cigarette," Assam Rifles said.

The seized items were handed over to Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, for further investigation and legal proceedings. The total assessed value of the recovered cigarettes is Rs 59.8 lakh.

Assam Rifles remains committed to curbing cross-border smuggling and safeguarding the economic interests of the nation, the press release added.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Bualpui police, seized a large consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and arrested a Myanmar national from the general area of Siachangkawn, Lawngtlai district, on April 12, an official statement said.

According to a release, the operation led to the recovery of approximately 17.946 kilograms (1,80,000 tablets) of the illicit substance. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 54 crore in the international market, highlighting the scale of the operation and the severity of the drug trade in the region.

One individual, identified as a Myanmar national, was arrested in connection with the consignment.

The suspect, along with the recovered drugs, has been handed over to the Bualpui Police Outpost for further legal proceedings, an official statement said. (ANI)

