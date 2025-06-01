Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 1 (ANI): Amidst rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in Agartala, Assam Rifles launched swift rescue operations on June 1 in the general areas of Chandrapur and Resham Bagan under Sadar Subdivision, West Tripura.

Flood Relief Columns were immediately deployed to the affected areas in close coordination with the West Tripura District Disaster Management Team. The quick response and dedicated efforts of Assam Rifles personnel resulted in the safe rescue of 67 civilians, including women and children, from flood-prone localities.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

The operation highlights the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and close synergy with civil administration in times of natural calamity.

Tripura witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple districts on Sunday and is expected to receive extremely heavy downpour in isolated areas till June 4, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

The weather department issued a red alert for West Tripura and Khowai, with forecasts of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD stated, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tripura till 4th June 2025."

The rainfall activity was triggered by a trough at mean sea level stretching from East Uttar Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam at about 0.9 km above sea level. These weather systems caused strong moisture incursion over the north-eastern state.

Around 1,300 families have taken shelter in government-run relief camps across West Tripura district following incessant rainfall over the past two days that has triggered severe flooding in several parts of the region.

"Incessant rainfall over the past two days has led to severe flooding across various parts of West Tripura district. As a result, nearly 1,300 families have been shifted to government shelter homes for safety. The state government is closely monitoring the flood-affected areas," Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The Chief Minister added that the district administration has deployed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil volunteers, and other agencies to assist in rescue and relief operations.

"Several localities in Agartala have also experienced heavy waterlogging, prompting authorities to activate water pumps to drain out the accumulated water. Officials are urging residents in flood-hit areas to follow government advisories and relocate to designated safe zones," the CM said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)