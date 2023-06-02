Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Several houses and a few vehicles were damaged due to rainfall and a storm in the Titabar area in Assam's Jorhat district on Friday.

According to the reports, several houses were damaged following a heavy storm hit Dangdhora, Madhpur, Bengenakhua, Phalengichuk, Amgurighat, Tantigaon area under the Titabar sub-division in Jorhat district.

Many trees and electric poles were also uprooted in the storm and rainfall.

According to the district administration, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the area. (ANI)

