Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI) In a remarkable discovery, the Assam State Zoo team has documented the first state record of albinism in the Checkered Keelback (Fowlea piscator) in Assam.

Albinism is an extremely rare genetic trait in wild snakes, characterised by the absence of melanin pigment, resulting in pale colouration and, often, red eyes.

Also Read | Indian National Sarabjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing During Pilgrimage, Marries Pakistani Man After Religious Conversion; Sikh Groups Demand Probe.

On the evening of June 1, 2024, a juvenile albino male Checkered Keelback measuring 290 mm was found near the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

The identity of the snake was confirmed through detailed inspection of its appearance and scalation, which matched published descriptions for Fowlea piscator.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: MBBS Student of Al-Falah University Arrested From West Bengal's Dalkhola in Connection With Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station.

After careful observation and study by Assam State Zoo researchers, the snake was released safely into a protected forest habitat within three days of its rescue.

Importantly, this finding has been published in the renowned international open-access journal, Reptiles & Amphibians, a peer-reviewed journal dedicated to research in all aspects of herpetology, with emphasis on conservation and natural history.

This discovery not only adds to the scientific record but also underscores Assam's growing reputation as a centre for wildlife conservation and research.

The zoo's prompt response ensured minimal disturbance to the animal and highlights the dedicated efforts of Assam's conservation professionals.

The report will contribute valuable information to ongoing studies of rare genetic traits in Indian wildlife. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)