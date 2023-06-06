Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Tuesday on Tuesday staged a protest in Guwahati against the State government's decision to introduce the English language as a medium of study for science and mathematics from class 6.

Earlier, the students' organisation declared a month-long agitation across the state against the Assam government's decision.

Also Read | Telangana Registers 31% Growth in IT Exports, Adds 1.27 Lakh New Jobs During 2022-23: Minister KT Rama Rao.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, Chief Advisor of AASU said, "The Assam government has taken an anti-vernacular decision and AASU has announced a month-long agitation programme against this."

"As part of the agitation, today we have staged Gana Satyagraha in Guwahati. Earlier we discussed with Nikhil Bodo Students' Union, Asam Sahitya Sabha, and Bodo Sahitya Sabha and took the decision jointly. We also discussed with the teachers association, tribal Sahitya Sabha, and various tribal organisations and sent our decisions to the government. The government called us for discussion but no solution was found. The government did not respond positively and started distribution of textbooks," Bhattacharya said.

Also Read | Fake Part Time Jobs Racket Busted in Rajasthan: Police Bust Gang Defrauding People With Promise of Earning Up to Rs 100 for Liking One Social Media Post, Arrest Seven.

He further said that the Assam government has pushed the students' union to the path of agitation.

"We have no other option to take non-violent agitation. We do not want agitation, we want a solution and for this, we are taking agitation," the Chief Advisor of AASU said.

The AASU leaders said that the agitation will be continued until and unless the government decision is not withdrawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)