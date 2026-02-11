Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed that escape tunnels being constructed alongside tunnels in the proposed rail projects in the state should be developed as parallel roads.

He also instructed officials to prepare a future utilisation plan for the escape tunnels built under the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project. Additionally, work should be undertaken to explore the feasibility of extending the rail line from Karnaprayag to Bageshwar.

Also Read | How To Download Ayushman Card Online?.

These directions were given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a review meeting of ongoing and proposed rail projects in the state at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to expedite work on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project. He said that various alternative routes under the project should also be considered. He further directed that options be explored to connect the Almora and Someshwar regions to maximise the number of areas and people who can benefit from the project.

Also Read | Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over 'Ex-Congress Member' Jab in Parliament, Says 'You're in Opposition Because You Ignored My Advice' (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister said the Central Government should be requested to designate the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project as a national project to accelerate construction.

He directed officials to prepare an integrated plan for the proposed railway stations under the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project, enabling the development of markets around these stations for local residents. He also said that special arrangements should be made at all under-construction railway stations for self-help groups and the sale of the state's local products.

The Chief Minister further instructed that people living in the areas around the proposed railway stations should be encouraged, from now on, to pursue self-employment. Awareness should be created about homestays and other public welfare schemes.

He said a roadmap should be prepared to develop villages, towns, religious sites, and other tourist destinations near the under-construction railway stations. He also emphasised proper redevelopment of areas around the proposed railway stations so that, after the completion of rail projects, the movement of a large number of visitors coming to Uttarakhand in the future can be facilitated.

During the meeting, it was noted that 72.5% of the work on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project has been completed, and 95.30% of the tunnel construction has been completed. Under this project, 28 tunnels are being constructed, including 16 main tunnels and 12 escape tunnels. Additionally, several proposed railway stations are being developed under different themes. Shivpuri station is based on Neelkanth Mahadev, Byasi on Maharishi Ved Vyas, Devprayag on Samudra Manthan, Jenasu on Uttarakhand culture, Maletha on Veer Madho Singh Bhandari, Srinagar on Maa Rajrajeshwari Devi, Dhari Devi on Maa Dhari Devi, Tilni on Kedarnath, Gholtir on Panch Mahadev, Gauchar on Bal Govind Krishna, and Karnaprayag on Badrinath Temple and Radha-Krishna themes.

Regarding the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project, it was noted that the Railways have proposed three survey options. Work is also underway to explore other alternative routes and plans to connect the Almora and Someshwar regions with this rail route. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)