Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): Assam Police detained three foreigners suspected to be Nigerian nationals in Guwahati on the charges of allegedly entering India without any legal documents, police said on Wednesday.

The three have been identified as Nnamdi Bernard Nwali, Prince Paul and Eze Collins.

During the interrogation, the trio revealed they entered into India through Bangladesh via Tripura, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Bazaricherra Police Station said.

The detention was made on Wednesday when police personnel under Bazaricherra Police Station were conducting Naka Checking at Churaibari Checkpoint on N.H 8 in Guwahati.

During the checking, the police said that they were not able to produce any valid passports/ documents for their entry.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

