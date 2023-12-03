Security forces launch a search operation after three persons were abducted on Saturday in Assam (Photo/ANI)

Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): As many as three people were allegedly abducted by a group of suspected armed miscreants from a stone quarry in Joypur in Assam's Cachar district, a top police official said on Sunday.

Mayank Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dima Hasao district, told ANI over the phone that a search and rescue operation is underway to rescue the abducted persons.

Also Read | Assembly Election 2023 Results: Early Trends Show BJP Leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress Ahead in Telanagana and Chhattisgarh.

"The district police of both Dima Hasao and Cachar districts and Assam Rifle teams have jointly conducted search and rescue operations in the area. A group of armed miscreants had abducted three people from the area," SSP Kumar said.

The alleged incident of abduction took place in the Joypur Ainachora area along the Dima-Cachar border on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Setback for Ashok Gehlot As BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Congress Leading On 68 Seats.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on November 30, Four United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres surrendered at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati.

The cadres surrendered in the presence of Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officials.

The surrendered ULFA-I cadres were identified as Bikram Axom alias Nayan Patmaut, Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom, Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom.

2 Thailand Hand grenades, 1 Austria-made 9X19 Pistol and 9 mm ammunition-25 rds had been recovered from them. In 2023, a total of 11 ULFA(I) cadres surrendered to the state and have since come back to the mainstream.

As per Assam police officials, a total of five incidents have been committed by ULFA(I) this year in which 16 ULFA(I) cadres were arrested and one was killed in Police action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)