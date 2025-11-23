Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): A top leader of the banned militant organisation United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday surrendered before the security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border, police said.

A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that Arunodoy Dohutia, a top leader of Paresh Baruah-led ULFA (I), on Sunday morning surrendered before a joint team of Assam Police and Assam Rifles in a remote place of the Indo-Myanmar border.

Also Read | Is Indian Air Force Planning To Abandon Tejas Fighter Jets After IAF Aircraft Accident at Dubai Air Show? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

"Arunodoy Dohutia, along with another ULFA (I) cadre, surrendered before the security personnel, and they deposited war-like stores," a senior police official of Assam police said.

On the other hand, sources said that the top ULFA (I) leader will be taken to Delhi for further investigation.

Also Read | Uranium Found in Breastmilk of Lactating Mothers in Bihar, Infants at Potential Health Risk, More Studies Expected in Other States.

More details are awaited in the case.

Earlier in October, Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, based on specific intelligence inputs and in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a follow-up operation in the general area of Manfeisang, Namsai District, South Arunachal Pradesh, a press release said.

During the extensive search and tracking operation, multiple columns were employed, including aerial reconnaissance, tracker dogs, drones, and technical surveillance. Troops have apprehended one ULFA (I) cadre near Hanthi Camp, Manfeisang.

The individual was identified as Self-Styled Corporal Thawseng Asom alias Anupom Dohatiya, aged 24 years, resident of Makum Bariakoli, Tinsukia District, Assam. The apprehended cadre was involved in the attack on the Army Camp at Kakopathar on October 17.

Subsequent searches in the area led to the recovery of one Rifle, MQ-RA81, three magazines, 151 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one rifle grenade, and one hand grenade from the general area of Pathargaon. The apprehended insurgent and recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Police for further investigation and other proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)