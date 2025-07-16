Haflong (Assam) Jul 16 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and five others injured in a landslide at a highway construction site in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 10 others were feared trapped under the debris and rescue operations were underway to rescue them, he said.

A large section of the hillside collapsed onto the construction site at Hangrum village in Mahur police station area following heavy rainfall since Tuesday night.

Two workers from the construction team, currently building a two-lane road connecting Hangrum to Tamenglong district in Manipur, lost their lives in the incident, the official said.

Five others, including a woman, were trapped under the debris but were rescued and admitted to Haflong Civil Hospital in a critical condition for treatment, he said, adding that rescue operations were underway to retrieve those trapped under the debris.

District authorities and emergency teams were at the spot and efforts were underway to clear the debris.

The district authorities have issued a cautionary advisory, urging commuters and construction workers to avoid the site until further orders, the official added.

