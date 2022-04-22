Cattle head seized from the possession of the accused (Photo/ANI)

Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 22 (ANI): Nagaon police arrested two cattle smugglers and recovered 24 cattle heads from their possession on Thursday in Assam's Nagaon.

The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Merajul Islam, a resident of Geruamukh in the Khatowal area, and 33-year-old Saiful Islam who is a resident of Baijagaon in the Samaguri area of Assam.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Challenged Woman Gang Raped in Vijayawada’s Government Hospital.

The two accused were arrested from Uriagaon when they were on their way to smuggle out the cattle heads. Nagaon Police intercepted the container vehicle and apprehended the smugglers.

The police have seized 24 cattle heads and a vehicle from their possession.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: Central Railway To Demolish 150-Year-Old British-Era Carnac Bridge Before Monsoon Season.

A case has been filed and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)