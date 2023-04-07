Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 at Dibrugarh University on Friday.

Yoga Mahotsav commemorates 75 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Also Read | Akansha Dubey Suicide Case: Bhojpuri Singer Samar Singh Arrested From Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for Abetment to Suicide.

Union Minister Sonowal on April 1 said that the Ministry of Ayush will organise the 'Yoga Mahotsav' on April 7 to commemorate the 75 days to the International Day of Yoga at Assam's Dibrugarh University campus.

Last month, Union Minister inaugurated a three-day event named Yoga Mohotsav 2023 in the national capital, to commemorate the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh To Surrender? Punjab Police Officers’ Leaves Cancelled, High Alert Sounded Amid Hunt for Fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief.

100 Cities and 100 Organisations are participating in the 100-day countdown to promote yoga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)