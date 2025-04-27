Golaghat (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): A woman from Golaghat district was detained by the Crime Branch from Guwahati for allegedly making "controversial" and "anti-national" comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, a police official said. The woman was later handed over to the Golagat police, who subsequently arrested her.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the incident that took place in the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Golaghat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajen Singh told ANI a day earlier, "A woman named Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Baruah from Golaghat district of Assam was detained by the Crime Branch from Guwahati for making controversial and anti-national comments on the #PahalgamTerrorAttack. She was later handed over to the Golaghat police. The Golaghat police arrested her and brought her to the Golaghat police station..."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, stating that it was justified due to his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, on arresting those who issued statements in favour of Pakistan, the Assam CM said, "Eight to nine people have been arrested so far. That is why he (Aminul Islam) is in prison. I will do this again. I will take any action against such people."

A local court in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday remanded MLA Aminul Islam to four days' police custody after he was produced before the court here.

Earlier, Assam CM Sarma provided detailed information of those arrested and has vowed stringent action against individuals supporting or defending Pakistan in connection with the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In his X post, he wrote, "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam. So far, the following individuals have been arrested by @assampolice for directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan in Social media, Hailakandi - Md. Jabir Hussain, Silchar - Md. A.K. Bahauddin, Md. Javed Mazumder, Morigaon - Md. Mahahar Mia, Md. Mujihirul Islam, Nagaon - Md. Aminul Islam, Sivasagar - Md. Sahil Ali Further arrests are underway as part of our ongoing crackdown."

In another post, he said two more are arrested in connection to attack, "As part of its intensified crackdown on individuals promoting anti-national sentiments, the @assampolice has made two additional arrests: Barpeta: Md. Jarif Ali (25), also known as Sharif Sing, Biswanath: Anil Bania, District Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad"

On Thursday, according to Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka, a video surfaced on social media in which AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deka stated that in the video he was defending the terrorists, due to which the police have taken cognisance of the video and have arrested him by registering a case.

Deka added that he will be presented in court on Friday."Today, we saw a video circulating on social media in which MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He was defending the terrorists... So we have taken cognisance of this video and registered a case, arrested him, and he will be produced in court tomorrow (Friday)", Swapnaneel Deka told reporters earlier. (ANI)

Islam was booked under sections 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), according to an official 'X' post by Assam police. (ANI)

