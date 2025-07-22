New Delhi, July 22 (PTI) The Guwahati-based Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society on Tuesday handed over a collection of five ancient Assamese manuscripts, made of 'Sanchipat' (leaves of Sanchi tree), to the Rashtrapati Bhavan library for preservation and display.

At a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, secretary of kalakshetra, Sudarshan Thakur, handed over the 'Sanchipat' manuscripts to the Secretary to the President, Dipti Umashankar, in presence of senior officials from the Assam government and the Government of India, an official release said.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society coordinated with various satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) across Assam to collect these 'Sanchipat' manuscripts.

The 'Sanchipat' manuscripts presented include ‘Kirtan Ghoxa', composed by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, contributed by 'Satradhikar' of Shri Shri Dakshinpat Satra, Majuli, Shri Shri Nanigopal Dev Goswami.

