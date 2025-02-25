Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the rapid economic growth of Assam, stating that the state's economy has doubled in the last six years under the BJP government, while also underlining the historical importance of Eastern India and the Northeast, saying the region is set to "show its strength" as India moves towards greater development.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam event, he described it as a major initiative to connect Assam's potential with global opportunities.

Highlighting the region's historical importance , PM Modi said, "The land of Eastern India and the Northeast is going to start a new future today. Advantage Assam is a mega campaign to connect the entire world with the potential and progress of Assam. History is witness that even earlier Eastern India had a huge role in the prosperity of India. Today, when India is moving towards development, once again our Northeast is going to show its strength."

Pointing to the state's rapid economic growth under the BJP government, the Prime Minister mentioned that Assam's economy has doubled in the last six years.

"Assam's contribution is growing larger. In 2018, the first edition of Advantage Assam was launched. Back then, Assam's economy was approximately Rs 2.75 lakh crore, now it stands at Rs six lakh crore. This means that under the BJP government, Assam's economy has doubled in six years. This shows the double effect of a double-engine government," he said.

Discussing India's global trade and connectivity, PM Modi stressed the importance of regional and international partnerships. "Today, India is strengthening its local supply chains and engaging in free trade agreements with different regions around the world. Our connections with East Asia are getting stronger, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is creating new opportunities," the PM added.

The Prime Minister also underlined the Centre's efforts in infrastructure development, stating, "The government is also making huge investments in the country's infrastructure. Institutional reforms, industry, infrastructure, and innovation are the basis of India's progress. Therefore, investors are also seeing the potential of the country changing the possibilities of their and the country's progress. In this progress, Assam is also moving ahead at the speed of a double engine."

Highlighting improvements in the railway sector, he added, "Assam received an average of Rs 2,100 crore for its railway budget between 2009 and 2014. Our government has increased the railway budget of Assam four times to Rs 10,000 crore."

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 aims to attract investments and boost economic development in the state. The event serves as a platform for businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sarbananda Sonowal, are attending the event. Industrialists, including Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, are also present.(ANI)

