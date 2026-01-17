Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Fawzia Rahman (Effie), retired staff artist cum programme executive of All India Radio (AIR), Dibrugarh, passed away on Friday at the age of 84.

She had been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati following a brain stroke.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 17, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Fawzia Rahman was one of the most popular anchors of Western music programmes aired by All India Radio, Dibrugarh, from the 1970s to the 1990s, and was known as the first RJ of the state.

She completed her education at Pine Mount School, Shillong, and later pursued Senior Cambridge at St. Mary's School, Shillong.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 17, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As an anchor, she was widely admired for her extraordinary voice and presentation, cutting across all sections of society.

Music lovers and artists are deeply shaken by her demise. Fondly known as Effie among her many followers, she enjoyed immense popularity throughout her career.

Fawzia Rahman was the wife of the late Dr Alfred Rahman, former Vice Principal of Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, and survived by her younger daughter, Fariyal Rahman, and daughter-in-law, Zeenat. Her eldest son, Arfin Rahman, expired earlier in 2020. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)