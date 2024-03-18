Guwahati, Mar 18 (PTI) The ruling BJP-led coalition in Assam will approach voters in the state on the basis of its developmental activities.

BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora said they have also developed a joint roadmap to take forward the electioneering process in the state.

“The alliance partners have already been working on to reach out to the people. Today, we discussed joint strategies to take it forward,” Bora said at a joint press after a meeting between the two parties.

Bora, a cabinet minister, said joint committees for coordination at different levels between the two parties are also being formed.

“People are already aware of the ‘vikas yatra' (journey of development) of our government. Our candidates have good potential to win all seats,” Bora added.

Kalita said, “We are confident of winning the maximum number of seats based on the development being done by our government. We will approach the voters with the development agenda.”

The BJP state president said a roadmap to take forward the campaign jointly was discussed during the meeting.

“Leaders of all the allies will work together for all the candidates,” he added.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 11 seats in the state, while AGP has put up its nominees in two seats.

The third ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will be contesting from one seat.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP has nine members out of 14 from Assam, while AGP and UPPL have no representation.

