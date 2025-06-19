Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): Voting progressed smoothly at the Punchakkoli polling booth located deep within forest region on Thursday.

Despite the remote location, voters turned up to exercise their democratic rights.

Also Read | RSOS Result 2025: Rajasthan State Open School Class 10th, 12th Results Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

Voter turnout recorded at 11 am was 30.51% in Nilambur, as per the Election Commission of India.

Polling in Kerala's Nilambur started today 7 am. Polling was also held in Punjab's Ludhiana West seat, Kaliganj in West Bengal and Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.

Also Read | Tirupati-Bound Spicejet Flight SG 2696 Returns to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport After Technical Snag with Baggage Door.

The results for the same will be announced on June 23.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukhath expressed confidence in a UDF victory for the constituency, saying that the state government has "totally neglected Nilambur area," with tribals not being rehabilitated and human-animal conflict increasing.

Earlier, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan also said that a UDF victory will mark the return of the party to the state.

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan said, "This is a political contest, a direct fight between the UDF and the LDF. It is the semi-final leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, and we are confident of winning by a significant margin. We see this as an opportunity to hold the Pinarayi government accountable, a government that has been in power for the past nine years."

Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate M Swaraj cast his vote in the by-election at booth no. 202 of the Government LP School in Muthiri Mankuth.

Swaraj stated afterwards that voting is a citizen's right and urged everyone in the constituency to exercise their franchise.

Apart from Swaraj and Shoukath, the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George from the seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)