Kochi, Feb 16 (PTI) Head of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church, Cardinal George Alencherry on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to consider the Holy week of the faithful while deciding the dates of the Assembly election, due in April-May.

The senior priest, in his letter, said the most important days for the community are the Feast of the Passover, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, which fall between April 1 to 4.

"Since the Christian officials will have to discharge election duties even on the days succeeding Easter Sunday, it is requested to please schedule the elections in the state in such a way that April 5 and 6 are also kept free to enable the Christian faithful to observe these days with the solemnity it demands", the Cardinal said in the letter.

He expressed the hope that the decision taken in this regard would be favourable, safeguarding the religious interests of the Christian voters, election officials and politicians.

The priest said he was writing such a letter following media reports that the Election Commission was considering holding the assembly elections between April 1 and 14. PTI

