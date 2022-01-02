New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections this year, former IPS officer and Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party leader Anant Ram Chauhan on Sunday joined Congress.

He joined the party in the presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for Assembly polls soon. (ANI)

