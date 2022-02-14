New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): A few minutes ahead of the commencement of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Voting for Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh will begin on Monday. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in all these states.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, will begin voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10.

While Goa and Uttarakhand will see all of their 40 and 70 assembly seats respectively going to polls in a single phase, voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh today. (ANI)

