India News | Assembly Session to Be Conducted in Special Circumstances: Andhra Chief Whip

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Monday said that the assembly session will be conducted in special circumstances, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Assembly session is going to be conducted in special circumstances. It was decided that the session will start with the governor's address through video conference for the first time in the state," the chief whip said while addressing the media after the review meeting, chaired by assembly speaker and attended by higher officials, was held this morning.

Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

All precautions with regards to coronavirus, as per Reddy, are being followed. Regular sanitisation is being conducted for entire assembly and council buildings. Medical tests of all the members who attend the session would be conducted, he added.

Chief Whip Reddy said that no person, except the assembly members, would be allowed in assembly premises.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days.

"The personal staff of the members and visitors will not be allowed. Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting will be held later. The number of days of the session will be finalised at the BAC meeting. We are taking all precautions so that the health of all members is taken care of," he said.

The budget is expected to pass during the special Andhra Pradesh Assembly session.

The budget session was supposed to be held in February but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The ordinance brought in this regard will expire by the end of this month. So the budget session is a must to be held before the end of this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)