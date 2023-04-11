New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including one 15 year old juvenile, accused of threatening a person on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi in Uttam Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

Officials of SP Badli Police Station in Outer North district nabbed the perpetrators on Monday.

"On April 10, at around 8 pm, owing to suspicious behaviour, two persons, Jaiveer (27) and a 15 year old juvenile, were intercepted. On interrogation they disclosed that one of their associate, Manoj Salvi, has provided them pistols and cartridges and is standing near Mukarba Chowk Flyover," Delhi Police said, adding that Manoj was also arrested later from the spot.

During interrogation they disclosed that they had come to Delhi to threaten one property dealer at his office in Uttam Nagar on the instructions from gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawerence Bishnoi.

Delhi Police recovered one sophisticated 9 MM Pistol, 14 live cartridges, one additional pistol magazine, and Rs 11,500 from their possession.

Responding to this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh said, "We apprehended three people from Mukarba Chowk. It was revealed that those three persons had came after executing a crime in Uttam Nagar. They told us that Anmol had given them a task to threaten one person namely, Radhakrishan Builder. We have arrested them, and recovered one pistol, 14 cartridges and two magazines from their possession."

"According to the preliminary investigation it came to know that Anmol Bishnoi is a brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. He used to contact the arrested prepetrators through social media apps," DCP Outer North told ANI. (ANI)

